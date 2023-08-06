News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Shayne Lavery reflects on his brace against Burton Albion

Shayne Lavery says he felt confident in Blackpool’s opening day win against Burton Albion.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The attacker scored a brace as the Seasiders claimed a 2-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Lavery states his sights are set on improving his game further throughout the season.

“It’s always nice to start with a few goals, but more importantly to get the three points- we’re buzzing to get the off the mark,” he said.

Shayne Lavery (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Shayne Lavery (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“With the first, I had a feeling the ball would come to me, and I just turned and shot.

"For the second, it was a long ball to the defender, and I thought I could nick it.

"I saw the keeper come out and chipped him- it was the only option, it was instinct to do it.

“When you’ve already got one you do feel more confident on the ball, I probably wouldn’t have tried if I hadn’t got the first.

“In the first half we looked really good, but in the second we got a bit complacent, myself included.

"There's still a lot to improve on and we’ll take that into Tuesday.”

After the match, Lavery also reflected on the lengthy periods of added time at the end of both halves.

Officials in the EFL will calculate stoppages using a more accurate method this season.

"I didn’t see it come up as seven minutes, their defender actually told me,” he added.

"I’d forgotten about the time added on, but I suppose it’s something we’ll get used to.

"It’s something that can work both ways whether you’re winning or losing.

"I suppose it’s good for us, we get more chances- we’ll see how it goes.”

