It was a positive day for the home fans inside Bloomfield Road, as the first game of Neil Critchley’s second tenure in charge ended with three points.

A number of players stood out for the Tangerines and played a key part in the win.

Here is how they performed:

Marvin Ekpiteta in action for Blackpool (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Dan Grimshaw- 6

The Blackpool keeper didn’t really have too much to deal with throughout the game.

He looked shaky playing out from the back in the early stages, with one of his passes going straight to Cole Stockton, but settled down as the game went on.

The first time he was truly tested came at the end of the first half, after Joe Powell tried his luck from distance.

It was wasn’t the most convincing save, but he did still enough to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Matt Pennington- 7

Pennington worked well as part of the defensive unit before he was forced off in the 55th minute through injury.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 8

Ekpiteta was probably the standout player in defence, with the centre back producing a controlled and measured display.

James Husband- 7

Like his defensive colleagues, it was solid performance from Husband.

CJ Hamilton- 7

Apart from a couple of loose passes and heavy touches during the first half, Hamilton looked bright down the right side.

Albie Morgan- 8.5

Morgan was fantastic in midfield, and demonstrated great energy at both ends of the field.

The midfielder did well driving the ball into Burton’s half- and certainly provided a good first impression on his debut.

Ollie Norburn- 8

Out of the midfield three, Norburn did a great job in particular at sweeping up in front of the defence and getting the ball rolling for the attack.

Sonny Carey- 7.5

Carey provided good attacking impetus for the Seasiders from midfield, and support the attack well during his 75 minutes of action.

Callum Connolly- 7

Most of Connolly’s standout contributions came in the support of the defence, with the 25-year-old slotting well into a defensive five.

Jake Beesley- 7

Nearly gave the Seasiders the perfect start after slotting past Jamal Blackman in the first minute- with Burton only saved by the linesman’s flag.

Had another chance during the first half, but his shot was tame after bring the ball down well.

Shayne Lavery- 9

Lavery was on hand with a first half brace for the Seasiders.

His first was a close-range poachers finish, after the ball came to him a fortunate position in the box.

Meanwhile, his second was impressive for a number of different reasons.

After winning the ball back off the Burton defence, the 24-year-old ran through and produced a chipped finish over the keeper.

Oliver Casey- 7

Came on in the 55th for Pennington and fitted in well to the backline.

Kenny Dougall- 6

Replaced Carey in the 75th minute.

Owen Dale- 6

Replaced Beesley in the 75th minute.