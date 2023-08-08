News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Blackpool predicted XI to face Derby County in the Carabao Cup - gallery

Blackpool will be looking to progress into the next round of the cup

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Blackpool are in Carabao Cup action this evening away at Derby County. The Tangerines make the trip to Pride Park on the back of their 2-0 home win over Burton Albion over the weekend, whilst their opponents were beaten by Wigan Athletic 2-1.

Neil Critchley’s side made a solid start to the new season against the Brewers after two goals by attacker Shayne Lavery. They have the chance to make some changes to their side against the Rams to freshen things up and give some players minutes.

Here is a look at how Blackpool could line-up against Paul Warne’s men....

The summer recruit from Rochdale could make his competitive debut.

1. Richard O’Donnell

The summer recruit from Rochdale could make his competitive debut.

Photo Sales
He was left on the bench against Burton.

2. Andy Lyons

He was left on the bench against Burton.

Photo Sales
The 27-year-old joined the club back in 2020.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta

The 27-year-old joined the club back in 2020.

Photo Sales
He came on for Matthew Pennington last time out.

4. Oliver Casey

He came on for Matthew Pennington last time out.

Photo Sales
The left-back was an unused substitute against the Brewers.

5. Dominic Thompson

The left-back was an unused substitute against the Brewers.

Photo Sales
He has made five caps for Australia so far in his career.

6. Kenny Dougall

He has made five caps for Australia so far in his career.

Photo Sales
The versatile Liverpudlian is a key player for Blackpool.

7. Callum Connolly

The versatile Liverpudlian is a key player for Blackpool.

Photo Sales
The midfielder has been linked with Wrexham this summer.

8. Matty Virtue

The midfielder has been linked with Wrexham this summer.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Blackpool