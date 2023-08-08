Blackpool will be looking to build on their win over Burton Albion with a victory in the cup at Pride Park

Derby County coach Richie Barker expects Blackpool to be up there challenging for promotion back to the Championship this season. The Seasiders have a break from league action this evening as they take on the Rams in the Carabao Cup.

Neil Critchley’s side opened the 2023/24 season with a 2-0 win over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road last time out. Attacker Shayne Lavery scored two first-half goals against the Brewers.

Blackpool will now be eager to build on that result with a positive performance against Derby. They were beaten 2-1 at home to Wigan Athletic in their last outing.

Barker, who is Paul Warne’s number two, has been on media duties ahead of the match and has told their club website: “They (Blackpool) look like a really athletic group of players. They can all deal with the ball really well and they make the pitch really big.

“They are very well coached and I’m sure the people that were there last season have that extra bit of enthusiasm to get back in the Championship so I’d envisage they will be there or thereabouts.”

Asked whether the Rams could make changes, he said: “It’s that time of year. The main thing we need to manage the squad and what everyone has to get used to at the moment is this extra time in matches.

“We’ve got to see how that affects some of the players. At the moment we know one or two that can keep going and one or two that need minutes but we aren’t just doing it for the sake of it, any change will be about winning.”