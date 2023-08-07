The Seasiders travel to Pride Park on Tuesday night to take on Derby County in the first round of the competition (K.O. 7.45pm).

Critchley states he will make some alterations to his side for the fixture, but still expects a competitive display.

"We want to go there and win,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"There will be some changes inevitably but I want us to put in a good performance and get through to the next round.

"You look at this competition, and I want to go as far as I can.

"We’re competitive in our nature and all want to win games of football.

"Some are slightly more important than others, but there’d be nothing better than to win a few in this competition and build some belief.

"I watched Derby’s game against Wigan and thought they were unfortunate not to get anything from it.

"They created lots of chances and were quite dominant in spells.

"They’ve got good players and a very experienced manager.

"I know they lost, but if you watch the game it could’ve easily gone their way.

"They won’t want to lose two games at home at the beginning of the season so I’m sure they’ll put a strong team out.

"We’re going there on the back of the win and we want to go there and put in a good performance ourselves.”

Kyle Joseph could be set to make his Blackpool debut at some point in the next few weeks, as the Seasiders manager looks to ease him back into action.

"We’re hopeful,” Critchley added.

"He’s been training for just over a week now.

"He’s been in the group and we’ve been doing extra work with him- and he’s looked really good.

"He’s missed three-and-a-half weeks of pre-season, and he’s had no match minutes or games.

"We will have to integrate him back into the group and his minutes will come in league games or cup games- which isn’t always easy because you don’t know how the games are going to go.