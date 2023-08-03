Blackpool start the new League One season this weekend. First up for the Seasiders is a home clash against Burton Albion.

They will be eager to start with a win in front of their fans at Bloomfield Road against the Brewers. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the third tier...

Shrewsbury Town sign striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Max Mata from Sligo Rovers. The Shrews have bolstered their attacking department by landing the New Zealand international on a three-year deal. He arrives in England having scored 50 goals in 141 games in all competitions in his career to date.

Portsmouth men departs

Portsmouth have let goalkeeper Toby Steward head out the exit door on loan to get some experience under his belt. The 18-year-old has linked up with Gosport Borough until January. He will be hoping to get as much game time as possible for the non-league outfit.

Port Vale land attacker

Port Vale have brought in attacker Josh Thomas on a temporary deal from Swansea City. The 20-year-old penned his first professional contract with the Swans back in 2020. His new boss Andy Crosby has told the club website:“Josh is an exciting player who possess exceptional pace and movement. He also has an excellent goal scoring record to date in his career with Swansea’s academy system.”

Lincoln City name captain