League One news: Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town make signings, Portsmouth man loaned out
Latest League One transfer news as Blackpool gear up for the new season
Blackpool start the new League One season this weekend. First up for the Seasiders is a home clash against Burton Albion.
They will be eager to start with a win in front of their fans at Bloomfield Road against the Brewers. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the third tier...
Shrewsbury Town sign striker
Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Max Mata from Sligo Rovers. The Shrews have bolstered their attacking department by landing the New Zealand international on a three-year deal. He arrives in England having scored 50 goals in 141 games in all competitions in his career to date.
Portsmouth men departs
Portsmouth have let goalkeeper Toby Steward head out the exit door on loan to get some experience under his belt. The 18-year-old has linked up with Gosport Borough until January. He will be hoping to get as much game time as possible for the non-league outfit.
Port Vale land attacker
Port Vale have brought in attacker Josh Thomas on a temporary deal from Swansea City. The 20-year-old penned his first professional contract with the Swans back in 2020. His new boss Andy Crosby has told the club website:“Josh is an exciting player who possess exceptional pace and movement. He also has an excellent goal scoring record to date in his career with Swansea’s academy system.”
Lincoln City name captain
Former Blackpool loan man Paudie O’Connor will be Lincoln City’s captain in the upcoming campaign. The defender joined the Imps 12 months ago and has since made 52 outings for them. He also has played for Leeds United and Bradford City in the past.