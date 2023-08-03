Blackpool have published their squad numbers for the new 2023/24 season. The Seasiders kick-start the campaign at home to Dino Maamria’s Burton Albion this weekend.

Neil Critchley’s side will be eager to start with a win in front of their fans at Bloomfield Road. They have handed new signings Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn and Albie Morgan number five, six and eight respectively.

Blackpool’s new striker Kyle Joseph has taken Jerry Yates’ number nine, whilst new goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell will sport number one. Here is a look at the full list....

1. Rich O’Donnell 2. Callum Connolly 3. James Husband 4. Jordan Gabriel 5. Matt Pennington 6. Ollie Norburn 7. Owen Dale 8. Albie Morgan 9. Kyle Joseph 10. Sonny Carey 12. Kenny Dougall 13. MacKenzie Chapman 17. Matty Virtue 18. Jake Beesley 19. Shayne Lavery 20. Olly Casey 21. Marvin Ekpiteta 22. CJ Hamilton 23. Dominic Thompson 24. Andy Lyons 25. Rob Apter 32. Daniel Grimshaw 33. Doug Thame 37. Luke Mariette 38. Brad Holmes 39. Alex Lankshear 41. Jack Moore 42. Tayt Trusty 43. Jake Daniels 44. Will Squires 46. Tom Trybull 47. Matteo Spinelli

Blackpool’s attacking midfielder Sonny Carey has swapped from 16 to 10. Meanwhile, winger Rob Apter has switched to 25.

Number 11 remains available to any potential new attacking recruit. 14, 15, 16, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 also remain vacant for new signings between now and the end of the window, as well as 34, 35 and 36.