Blackpool transfers: Former winger to move on, attacker update

Blackpool’s pre-season schedule is now over as they prepare for the start of the new season. The Tangerines take on Burton Albion first.

They welcome the Brewers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Trialist featured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool appear to still be keeping tabs on trialist Tashan Oakley-Boothe. The midfielder came off the bench last time out in the 3-0 win over Hibernian. He is a free agent after cutting ties with Championship side Stoke City at the end of June when his contract expired.

Winger update

The Seasiders are being heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks. The Scotsman spent time on loan in League Two in the last campaign at Bradford City to gain some experience and scored six goals in all competitions for the Bantams. In this latest update by reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter, the deal ‘should get done soon’.

Former winger to join new club

Former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler is heading to Cardiff City on loan from Nottingham Forest, as per WalesOnline. The 24-year-old, who was back with the Tangerines earlier this year, is heading to Wales for a new challenge. The Bluebirds have signed Aaron Ramsey already in this window.

Hibs man comments

Hibs winger Martin Boyle believes it was a good experience for their young side to face a ‘strong’ Seasiders’ outfit last weekend. Neil Critchley’s men ran out easy winners in the end.