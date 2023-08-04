We still have so much going on this month, starting with our summer camps that run until August 25.

Our school holiday sports camps are the perfect opportunity for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

Football, dodgeball, cricket, dance and many more activities are on offer for children aged between five and 14.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has a packed summer ahead aimed at residents of all ages Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

They are held at Unity Academy (8am-5pm) and Armfield Academy (9am-5pm).

We also have football camps, taking place at Aspire Sports Hub.

There is a football camp for five to 14-year-olds, as well as a girls football camp for players aged seven to 14 (both 8am-5pm).

We also have our Holiday Activities and Food Camps, held at local primary schools for children who receive free school meals.

Finally, our Stars Disability Camp is for children living with a disability in the local area.

This takes place from 11am-3pm in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road, excluding Bank Holidays.

Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected]

Every Tuesday sees the Big Food Truck – working in partnership with Blackpool Foodbank – at Bloomfield Road from 2pm-3pm.

Situated in the North Stand Community Hub, anyone can access this service which provides food parcels to help with the cost of living.

Single bags are £4 and family bags are £6.50 but, to purchase one, people must either send a message to our social media pages or email [email protected]

Next Friday, August 11, sees the first episode of the ‘Get Vocal Podcast’, following on from the success of Get Vocal: our weekly men’s talking group.

Hosted by Callum Taylor and Jack Sprigg, the first episode sees special guest Nathan Parker talking about mental health and his personal journey with words.

On August 30, we are hosting an internal PL Kicks Football Tournament at Aspire Sports Hub.

Each of our Premier League Kicks venues will be putting together a team to play against all the other venues around Blackpool and see who can come out on top.

As well as free football sessions, PL Kicks also offers pathways into regular competitive football matches and tournaments with other Community Trust Kicks teams throughout the country.

We also deliver our Walking Football sessions at Aspire Sports Hub (Monday and Thursday) and Lytham YMCA (Friday).

The sport was designed to help people over 50 rekindle their love for football, keep them active and increase physical activity in the process.

As well as our existing female walking football session on Mondays, we are now running a further session at Aspire Sports Hub on Wednesdays (7pm-8pm).

This session is £1 per person and helps people get out of the house and do some exercise.

Whether you are new to walking football or someone who plays football every day, come on down and have some fun.