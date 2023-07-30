The ‘Get Vocal Podcast’ releases its first episode on Friday, August 11 and features Nathan Parker: a local independent author and spoken artist.

It is an extension of the ‘Get Vocal’ men’s mental health support group, which provides a safe space for men to speak with their peers in a non-judgmental setting.

The group was first launched on October 10 last year, the same date as World Mental Health Day.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is launching a podcast aimed at encouraging men to talk Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

It has provided weekly sessions for men every Monday evening in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road.

Jack Sprigg and Callum Taylor, from the ‘Let’s Just Talk’ podcast, are the hosts and, together with special guests, will aim to get men talking about their mental health.

Subsequent episodes will be released on a monthly basis with the hope being that the podcast will raise awareness, foster open conversations and provide valuable resources to support the wellbeing of those who may not be able to attend those face-to-face sessions.

Parker said: “I’m delighted that Blackpool FC Community Trust are utilising podcasts as a way of broadening the conversation around mental health.

“Personally, figuring out how to talk and express myself about my struggles has been pivotal to my management of depression and anxiety – and it’s a real privilege to be invited to feature on episode one of this exciting venture.”

The ‘Get Vocal Podcast’ is set to explore various topics related to men’s mental health, including stress management, emotional intelligence, self-care, relationships and seeking help.

Each episode will feature thought-provoking discussions, expert insights and personal anecdotes, providing a safe space for men to connect, learn and grow.

Matt Hilton, Blackpool FC Community Trust’s deputy CEO, added: “We recognised the need for a platform that specifically addresses men’s mental health and encourages open dialogue on these crucial topics.

“By launching this podcast, we aim to create a supportive community and provide men with the tools and knowledge to navigate their mental wellbeing with confidence and resilience.

“The launch of ‘Get Vocal Podcast’ marks a significant step forward in addressing the unique mental health challenges faced by men.

“By providing a platform that combines expertise, personal stories and practical advice, this podcast promises to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals, families and communities.”

The podcast can be accessed on the Spotify and Apple platforms, as well as YouTube for video footage.

Listeners are encouraged to share their thoughts and join the conversation on social media, using the hashtag #GetVocalPodcast.