These take place on Monday evenings (6-8pm) in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road and give men the opportunity to ‘turn up, talk and get it off your chest’ in a non-judgmental setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Blackpool played Rotherham United a two weeks ago, the club participated in PUMA’s Stronger Together campaign.

Blackpool's Jerry Yates (left) and Morgan Rogers in their Get Vocal tops

Stronger Together is an initiative designed by PUMA, enabling clubs to raise funds and awareness nationally around the important work done by local charities.

To support this, Blackpool FC chose Blackpool Council’s Get Vocal campaign, and specifically the sessions delivered by BFCCT to help men who are struggling with their mental health and personal issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the pre-match warm-up, both Blackpool and Rotherham players wore specially designed T-shirts to raise awareness of the Get Vocal campaign and the weekly sessions we run.

These shirts are now being auctioned off to raise vital funds for the charity and shirts are also being sold at the club shop for £30.

Only 100 shirts were released, so don’t leave it too long if you want one.

All proceeds raised will be given to BFCCT to help fund Get Vocal sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to thank everyone who has already purchased a shirt.

A participant from our Get Vocal session said: “Coming to Get Vocal has helped me massively with understanding how to deal better with situations that I have been struggling with in my life.

"I get to air these problems in a safe, unbiased environment that is free from judgment.”

Speaking about the group, BFCCT’s Brett said: “The group has been great so far and is a highlight of my week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had men walk in with the weight of the world on their shoulders. By the end of the session, they have been laughing and feeling a lot less stressed, simply by talking and sharing some of their worries.

"The best part is that everyone wants to support each other. They can often relate to how someone is feeling and provide peer support.

“I think it is important for men to talk openly about how we’re feeling and this group has definitely supported my own mental health as well as others’.”

If you feels these sessions would benefit you, then pop along for a brew on a Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking into a group of strangers can be scary but we aim to make everyone feel at ease.

There is no pressure to talk – you can just listen.

The group is strictly confidential and everyone is treated with respect.

If you’d like to chat with Brett or Dan for more information, please call 01253 348691 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad