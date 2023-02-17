The indoor and outdoor sports facilities on Garstang Road, previously known as PlayFootball, will now be managed by BFCCT and renamed Aspire Sports Hub for evening and weekend use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 215 attended our sessions throughout the first week; these included Walking Football, Premier League Kicks and the FA Emerging Talent Centre.

BFCCT's Emerging Talent Centre for girls is up and running at Aspire Sports Hub

The main aim of Walking Football is to help people over the age of 50 to rekindle their love for football, while staying fit and active.

We have successfully delivered Walking Football sessions in Blackpool for over seven years and it’s great to welcome back participants to this venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week we welcomed around 60 to our Walking Football sessions, which take place on Monday and Thursday from 5-6pm and cost £4 per session.

Please note Walking Football is also delivered at Lytham YMCA on Fridays from 11am to noon.

We deliver free PL Kicks sessions across Blackpool on weekdays. Aspire Sports Hub hosts them on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and over 40 young people came down last week to play football with their friends.

The FA Emerging Talent Centre is now in its third week of delivery. We have 75 girls attending each week, taking part in high-quality football sessions, goalkeeper-specific sessions, and strength and conditioning sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More activities will get up and running over the coming weeks.

New FIT Football sessions will start at Aspire Sports Hub next Wednesday, with 90-minute sessions from 6-7.30pm.

The free 30-minute weight management workshop is followed by an hour of football, broken down into mini-games.

These sessions are for men aged 18 and over with a BMI of 25+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions aim to increase activity levels and reduce weight and waistlines by offering 12 weeks of free football training with mutual support.

Once the course is complete, follow-on maintenance sessions are available.

For more information please email [email protected]

As another new addition, BFCCT is expanding Tiny Tangerines Football and introducing sessions for those aged 18 months to three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is usually a charge of £4 per session but taster days will be staged tomorrow and on the following Saturday at Aspire Sports Hub, offering mini-football sessions for anyone aged 18 months to seven years.

These morning sessions run from 9.15-10am for under-threes, 10.15-11am for those in pre-school and reception, and 11.15-noon for those in school years 1 and 2. You can book places by visiting www.bfcct.co.uk