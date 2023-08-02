There are just three days to go until Blackpool kick off their bid to bounce back from relegation into League One at the first attempt.

Just under three months have passed since the Tangerines dropped out of the Championship and into the third tier for the first time since 2021. Neil Critchley has been hard at work preparing his squad for the new campaign after completing moves for the likes of Shrewsbury Town centre-back Matthew Pennington and Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph during the close-season - but he is far from the only manager still active as the summer transfer window enters its final month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette looks at the latest transfer news from across League One:

Rams boss not expecting drama after failed Bird bid

Derby County head coach Paul Warne has revealed Max Bird has not indicated he wants to leave the Rams after they rejected a bid for the midfielder from Hull City.

Joe Pigott pressures Derby's Max Bird in the first half of their Pride Park clash. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 22-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the Rams since breaking into their first-team setup in 2017 and is likely to be a key figure in their push for promotion during the new League One season. However, former Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior is said to be keen to hand Bird a chance to step into the second tier after making an offer that ‘fell significantly under’ the Rams’ valuation of the player.

Speaking about the offer and Bird’s future, Warne told BBC Radio Derby: “He's trained really well and in a good place. We're trying to play him a bit higher up the pitch which will hopefully help us with the promotion bid and help me trying to convince him to stay. If it doesn't it it might put him in the shop window for better clubs that are currently looking at him. I don't think there's any drama as we don't have any intention of selling him unless there's a bid near our valuation."

Manchester City youngster secures loan move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage have secured a deal to take Manchester City academy defender Finley Burns on a season-long loan.

Finley Burns of Manchester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League 2 match in 2021. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old was part of City’s Premier League 2 title winning campaign last season and has previously spent time on loan with Championship club Swansea City during the 2021/22 season. That move came just months after the youngster made his one and only senior appearance for the treble winners as he played the entire 90 minutes of a 6-1 win in a Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

Former Wigan defender makes Championship return

Jack Whatmough has joined Championship club Preston North End just a week after his departure from Wigan Athletic was confirmed.

The 26-year-old will join fellow former Latic Will Keane in moving to Deepdale and he revealed he is looking forward to his return to the second tier after he was unable to help his former club in their battle against the drop last season.