Blackpool Council has approved the acquisition of a number of properties on the west side of Henry Street, with none of the buildings on the other side being required as part of the site assembly.

Deals have been agreed for numbers four, six, 10, 12 and 28 Henry Street, and for rear 10 to 16 Henry Street, rear 18 to 20 Henry Street and rear 24 and 28 Henry Street.

A new East Stand is planned at Blackpool FC

Negotiations are continuing to acquire further properties on Henry Street with a planning application for the East Stand expected during the summer.

The investment in a new stand is the second phase of the Revoe Sports Village, with planning permission granted in January this year for the first phase.

That includes an enclosed full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and an enclosed five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single storey changing pavilion and a storage building, all for community use.

Funding includes £6.5m from Blackpool’s Town Deal.

Properties on the west side of Henry Street are being acquired

A council report says: “The development requires the land to be assembled which is currently owned by multiple third parties.

“This development cannot be delivered without the acquisition of all these interests. The council will be responsible for the management of the properties until all assets have been acquired and demolished.”

It says the properties are needed to enable development of the Revoe Sports Village and to “unlock the future development potential of the surrounding area”.

The council report adds: “At the time of this report the planning application for the Revoe Sports Village East Stand Development has not yet been received.

“The application for this element of the scheme is due to be made during summer 2023.”

Residents of Henry Street have been anticipating redevelopment for some time, with some raising concerns in February this year of being kept in limbo over the future of their homes and businesses.

There are 27 properties in total which need to be acquired.