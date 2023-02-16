Residents of Henry Street are expecting their homes to be demolished to make way for a new East Stand at the Bloomfield Road stadium.

After being visited by an agent six weeks ago, they have yet to hear anything more about the scheme.

Businesses and residents in Henry St are angry about the lack of information and uncertainty over plans to redevelop the East Stand at Blackpool FC. Pictured is Jon McLoughlin.

However Blackpool Council says it has been in communication with residents and has pledged to keep them updated with developments.

But Jon McLoughlin, who has run JonMac Tyres on Henry Street with his son Matt for eight years, said: “I have worked alongside the football club on other issues, but at the moment we are being left in the dark about the future of our business.

“It is upsetting, especially for my son Matt who lives above the premises as we operate a 24-hour call out business.

“If we are going to move, it will be difficult to find premises as suitable as these. We work for a lot of the rescue agencies and from here we can be on the M55 in 10 minutes and there is 24 hour access to the equipment.

“So we need to know what is going on.

“Also our building has some history to it. Many people will have known it as the Picador Club, and I’m led to believe at one time The Beatles were all set to sign a contract to play there.

“It fell through, but other stars such as Jethro Tull and Lulu performed there. So it’s a bit of Blackpool history which is also going to be lost.”

A resident who has lived on Henry Street for 20 years, but asked not to be named, said people had been “left in limbo”.

He added: “Considering how big a development it is, why hasn’t someone from the council been around to speak to us. It doesn’t make sense.

“About six weeks ago an agent came round taking pictures. They can’t say we’re going to knock all the houses down and then tell you nothing.”

Another resident, who also asked not to be named, said some residents had lived in Henry Street their whole life.

She said: “This was my mum’s house and she left it to me so it means something. If we have to go, we have to go. But it’s all the uncertainty which is very upsetting for people.”

A report to a full meeting of Blackpool Council in December said a planning application for the new East Stand was due early in 2023.

It added that letters had been issued to all properties in and around Henry Street and the surrounding area in late October, with a second letter due to be sent out.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Working alongside Blackpool Football Club and its plans to redevelop the East Stand as part of the Town Deal Revoe Community Sports Village scheme, we have already contacted all the residents on Henry Street whose properties would be affected by these proposals and will be keeping them updated as matters progress.

“In addition to the plans for a new community sports village at Revoe which will support active lifestyles and improve the local area, we are supportive of the club’s ambitions to build a new East Stand and public realm space on Henry Street.”We wrote to all affected property owners before Christmas regarding the desire to acquire their properties by negotiation, we are now completing the independent valuations of each property and will be updating the owners on the outcomes and next steps shortly.

“Through the Town Deal Fund, we have a limited allocation of money to acquire these properties and will seek to do this through negotiation with the owners wherever possible before we explore any compulsory purchase options.”

The East Stand development is linked to the Revoe Sports Village scheme which was approved by the council’s Planning Committee in January.

Permission was granted for a full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and a five-a-side artificial grass pitch, floodlights, a changing pavilion and a storage building.

The facilities will be operated by Blackpool Community Trust, and be available for community use, schools football and by Blackpool Football Club’s women’s and girls’ teams.