Blackpool’s predicted League One finish compared to rivals Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Reading - gallery
Blackpool have promotion in their sights this season under Neil Critchley
Blackpool are preparing for the start of the League One season and have a home clash against Burton Albion up first. The Seasiders were relegated from the Championship last term and have brought back Neil Critchley this summer as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the second tier.
They have lost striker Jerry Yates to Swansea City in this transfer window and have brought in Kyle Joseph to replace him. Football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to predict where Blackpool will finish in the upcoming campaign compared to their various league rivals....