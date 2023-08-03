News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s predicted League One finish compared to rivals Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Reading - gallery

Blackpool have promotion in their sights this season under Neil Critchley

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

Blackpool are preparing for the start of the League One season and have a home clash against Burton Albion up first. The Seasiders were relegated from the Championship last term and have brought back Neil Critchley this summer as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the second tier.

They have lost striker Jerry Yates to Swansea City in this transfer window and have brought in Kyle Joseph to replace him. Football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to predict where Blackpool will finish in the upcoming campaign compared to their various league rivals....

39 points

1. 24. Cambridge

39 points

41 points

2. 23. Burton

41 points

43 points

3. 22. Shrewsbury

43 points

43 points

4. 21. Port Vale

43 points

44 points

5. 20. Northampton

44 points

47 points

6. 19. Cheltenham

47 points

48 points

7. 18. Carlisle

48 points

50 points

8. 17. Leyton Orient

50 points

