Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for their next game

Blackpool drew 0-0 last time out away at Exeter City. The Tangerines weren’t able to sneak a winner in Devon and left with a point.

They are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Port Vale. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of League One...

Update on future of Bolton Wanderers man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Thomason has turned down a move to Bristol City from Bolton Wanderers. The midfielder, who is 22-years-old, has emerged as a target for the Championship side. In this latest update by The Bolton News, he has decided to stay with the Trotters.

Reading dealt blow

Reading are interested in Fulham striker Jay Stansfield following his loan spell at Exeter City last season. However, The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop has claimed that the player will be staying put at Craven Cottage for now. That means that the Royals will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements between now and the deadline on 1st September.

Stevenage eye more signings

Stevenage are looking to bring in an unnamed loan signing. The Hertfordshire outfit were promoted from League Two last term and are still eager to sign more players. Their boss Steve Evans has told The Comet: “He’s a lad that will come out of the Premier League and who was on loan in the Football League last season. I’ve been asking his manager all summer if I can have him and I eventually got a call yesterday and permission to speak to the player.”

Departed Derby County man on trial