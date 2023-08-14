Blackpool drew 0-0 last time out away at Exeter City. The Tangerines weren’t able to sneak a winner in Devon and left with a point.
They are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Port Vale. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of League One...
Update on future of Bolton Wanderers man
George Thomason has turned down a move to Bristol City from Bolton Wanderers. The midfielder, who is 22-years-old, has emerged as a target for the Championship side. In this latest update by The Bolton News, he has decided to stay with the Trotters.
Reading dealt blow
Reading are interested in Fulham striker Jay Stansfield following his loan spell at Exeter City last season. However, The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop has claimed that the player will be staying put at Craven Cottage for now. That means that the Royals will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements between now and the deadline on 1st September.
Stevenage eye more signings
Stevenage are looking to bring in an unnamed loan signing. The Hertfordshire outfit were promoted from League Two last term and are still eager to sign more players. Their boss Steve Evans has told The Comet: “He’s a lad that will come out of the Premier League and who was on loan in the Football League last season. I’ve been asking his manager all summer if I can have him and I eventually got a call yesterday and permission to speak to the player.”
Departed Derby County man on trial
James Chester is reportedly on trial at Barrow following his exit from Derby County at the end of the last campaign, as per The Real EFL. The former Manchester United man is weighing up his options as a free agent. He scored for Hull City in the 2014 FA Cup final against Arsenal.