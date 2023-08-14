Ollie Norburn says it is an honour to be able to captain Blackpool and have the responsibility of setting the standard for the whole team.

The Seasiders skipper has enjoyed a strong start to the new season after joining the club during the summer.

Norburn admits he is constantly trying to improve himself and reach new standards.

“I want to do better,” he said.

Ollie Norburn (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not settling for how I’ve started. I want to kick on and have success at this club- I want to achieve that from a personal point of view and as a collective.

“I want to try and get on the ball to start play off- I want to dictate games, but sometimes you’ve just got to do the basics, so I’m willing to put my foot in and put my body on the line.

“Different games ask you different questions.

“I’m not resting on anything, I want to be better in each game.

“The fans being behind us is massive because we’re all in this together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The louder they are and the more they come in their numbers will give the lads that extra 10 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an honour being the captain because it shows the manager trusts you. You’ve got to take on responsibility and I’m more than happy to do that.

“You’ve got to set an example and be the one who has high standards- hopefully I can maintain that and the rest of the lads will follow.”

Norburn admits he’s enjoying working under Neil Critchley and believes the Tangerines can enjoy a strong season.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen so many different managers, but the way he wants us to play and the detail he goes into means we will be a serious force this year.

“It’s early stages, but I think you can see that in glimpses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve not put it together over 90 minutes yet, but you can see what we’re trying to do.”

Blackpool welcome Port Vale to Bloomfield Road in their next outing- which comes on Tuesday night.