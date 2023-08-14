Neil Critchley is hopeful he can welcome two players back to the Blackpool matchday squad for the game against Port Vale.

The Seasiders take on Andy Crosby’s side at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night, in their third outing of the new League One season.

For Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Exeter City, the Tangerines were without both Matthew Pennington and Callum Connolly in defence.

"We’re hopeful Matty will be available (for Port Vale),” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport)

"He trained yesterday so hopefully he’ll be in contention for the squad.

"Callum’s partner gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, so congratulations to them.

"He’s had quite a hectic 72 hours, but was in with us yesterday and did a little bit of work.

"We’ll see how he is, but physically, he’s not injured- he’s fine.

"His partner has had more of a hectic time than him.”

Critchley also provided an update on Kyle Joseph, who was absent as well for the game at St James Park.

"He’ll get assessed today,” he added.

"We gave him the weekend to let his injury settle down.

"Sometimes you need 48 hours to see.

"We’ll assess today and then make a decision on where we go.

"I believe everyone else is okay- there’s a few tired bodies aching but nothing serious.”

New signing Jensen Weir could also be in contention for his debut in the next few games after joining the Seasiders from Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

"We’re in the process of getting all the information that we need on him to formulate a plan for him,” Critchley stated.

"We obviously want him included as quickly as possible but we also need to understand he’s not been with us for six weeks in pre-season.

"Until we get all that information off Brighton, we need to know how many training sessions he’s done, the type of intensity it’s been, and the game time he’s had.

"There’s also the learning process of being in a new team- and that will happen in the next few days and weeks.

"We have a way of playing in and out of possession that can take some time to get used to.

"There’s new information and we ask different things of the players.

"We like to have a process where they are constantly learning and evolving against different opposition and styles.

"We see Jensen who can provide goals and assists for us from midfielder. He’s a good footballer who can control games.

"He’s good at running forward, getting into the box- he’s a good finisher.

"He can also link the game as well and connect the play, so we think he can add both sides to our midfield.”

Critchley admits further work could be done in the transfer market by Blackpool.

“There’s obvious places on the pitch where we’re still short,” he explained.

"We are doing work every day to try and bring those players into the club.

"We only want people who will improve the squad- which isn’t easy.