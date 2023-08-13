The 23-year-old was named in the Seasiders’ starting 11 for the away game against Exeter City- with Matthew Pennington ruled out through injury.
Casey produced a strong display at the back, as the Tangerines drew 0-0 at St James Park.
"I thought Olly was excellent- he was outstanding,” Critchley said.
“Coming in off the back of his first senior experience last season, you can see how much that has made him grow.
"He’s had an excellent pre-season, and he acquitted himself really well.
"He’s taken a big step forward in the right direction.”
Critchley was impressed by Ollie Norburn’s performance as well- with the 30-year-old producing another strong display in the heart of midfield.
"He’s a leader on the pitch, that’s why he’s the captain,” he added.
"It’s like he’s been here for a number of years.
"I can trust him on the pitch, I like the way he speaks to all the players- they’ve got respect for him.”
Critchley also paid tribute to the travelling Blackpool fans who made the long journey to Exeter.
"It was fantastic,” he stated.
"They’ve travelled a long way. They were singing right before the game and all of the way through.
"We really appreciate their support because it is a long journey- we had it on Friday.
"We would’ve liked to have given them a goal at the end- it would’ve been brilliant to see them celebrate.
"We are really grateful that they travelled in their numbers.”