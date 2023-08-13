News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley praises the contributions of Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn in the draw with Exeter

Neil Critchley believes Blackpool’s Olly Casey has taken a big step in the right direction so far this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST

The 23-year-old was named in the Seasiders’ starting 11 for the away game against Exeter City- with Matthew Pennington ruled out through injury.

Casey produced a strong display at the back, as the Tangerines drew 0-0 at St James Park.

"I thought Olly was excellent- he was outstanding,” Critchley said.

Olly Casey (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport)Olly Casey (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport)
Olly Casey (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport)

“Coming in off the back of his first senior experience last season, you can see how much that has made him grow.

"He’s had an excellent pre-season, and he acquitted himself really well.

"He’s taken a big step forward in the right direction.”

Critchley was impressed by Ollie Norburn’s performance as well- with the 30-year-old producing another strong display in the heart of midfield.

"He’s a leader on the pitch, that’s why he’s the captain,” he added.

"It’s like he’s been here for a number of years.

"I can trust him on the pitch, I like the way he speaks to all the players- they’ve got respect for him.”

Critchley also paid tribute to the travelling Blackpool fans who made the long journey to Exeter.

"It was fantastic,” he stated.

"They’ve travelled a long way. They were singing right before the game and all of the way through.

"We really appreciate their support because it is a long journey- we had it on Friday.

"We would’ve liked to have given them a goal at the end- it would’ve been brilliant to see them celebrate.

"We are really grateful that they travelled in their numbers.”

