Blackpool were only able to claim a point in Devon after drawing 0-0 with Exeter City.

There was very little to separate the two teams at St James Park, who both continued their unbeaten starts to the new campaign.

Throughout the match, there was not much for either keeper to do.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Blackpool drew 0-0 with Exeter

Attacking frustrations

The first two talking points apply to both sides, with clear chances scarce for those in attack.

In the opening 45 minutes in particular, the two teams just cancelled each other out.

Very little was available for those up front- who were struggling to make an impact.

Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley headed into the fixture with braces in their previous outings, but they weren’t given too many chances at St James Park.

Things did open up more in the second half, but chances still weren’t clear.

Lavery had a good opportunity to score, but put his header from a corner straight at the keeper.

Meanwhile, the best moment fell to Matty Virtue in the 90th minute, with the midfielder finding himself in plenty of space, but unable to beat the keeper- when he should’ve been finding the back of the net.

From the Exeter perspective, they may be frustrated by a degree of wastefulness.

When they did get into good areas, they didn’t execute well enough, and were frustrated by the Seasiders.

A day for defenders

The two defences will certainly be happy with a clean sheet- beneath the frustration of missing out on three points.

You could argue the lack of goals came down to a lack of cutting edge quality in attack at times, but there was still a firmness to both sides at the back.

A defensive highlight came shortly after a moment to forget for the Seasiders.

Ollie Norburn produced a fantastic block to stop Jack Aitchison from scoring, after the ball was lost by Marvin Ekpiteta.

Strong away support

The Blackpool fans certainly made themselves heard at St James Park.

Despite being one of the longest trips of the season, a strong number of supporters made the trip to Devon.