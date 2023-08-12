Blackpool FC player ratings: Sixes and sevens in the 0-0 stalemate with Exeter City

Blackpool could only come away from Devon with a point after a 0-0 stalemate with Exeter City.
There was very little to separate the two teams at St James Park, who both continued their unbeaten start to the new campaign.
The standout opportunity of the game landed the way of Matty Virtue in the 90th minute.
After the ball was played to the midfielder in space, Exeter’s keeper Vil Sinisalo was off his line quickly to stop the shot.
Other than that, Andy Lyons had an effort deflected while Shayne Lavery saw a header saved from a corner.
Here is how the Seasiders performed:
1. Dan Grimshaw- 7
There wasn't an awful lot for the Blackpool keeper to do, with his defence remaining firm in front of him. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Olly Casey- 7.5
Olly Casey looked solid in his first league start of the year, with some firm contributions to stop Exeter from scoring. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 6.5
The centre back was at fault for gifting possession to Jack Aitchison at the end of the first half. He looked too relaxed on the ball, and soon found himself under pressure.
Fortunately for the 27-year-old he had a teammate on hand to rescue the situation. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
4. James Husband- 7
On the whole, it was another solid performance from James Husband, as he helped the Seasiders to their third consecutive clean sheet this year. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Andy Lyons- 7
Some positive contributions from Andy Lyons in both attack and defence, including his deflected effort in the first half. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Oliver Norburn- 7.5
Norburn’s main contributions came in defence, with the standout being a block at the end of the first half to deny Aitchison. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
7. Albie Morgan- 6
Morgan played his role in Blackpool’s efforts in defence but just struggled to link things up to the attack. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
8. Sonny Carey- 6
Like Morgan, Carey played his part in a strong defensive display but couldn’t create too much going forward. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton