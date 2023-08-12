News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Blackpool FC player ratings: Sixes and sevens in the 0-0 stalemate with Exeter City

Blackpool could only come away from Devon with a point after a 0-0 stalemate with Exeter City.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST

There was very little to separate the two teams at St James Park, who both continued their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

The standout opportunity of the game landed the way of Matty Virtue in the 90th minute.

After the ball was played to the midfielder in space, Exeter’s keeper Vil Sinisalo was off his line quickly to stop the shot.

Other than that, Andy Lyons had an effort deflected while Shayne Lavery saw a header saved from a corner.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

There wasn't an awful lot for the Blackpool keeper to do, with his defence remaining firm in front of him.

1. Dan Grimshaw- 7

There wasn't an awful lot for the Blackpool keeper to do, with his defence remaining firm in front of him. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Olly Casey looked solid in his first league start of the year, with some firm contributions to stop Exeter from scoring.

2. Olly Casey- 7.5

Olly Casey looked solid in his first league start of the year, with some firm contributions to stop Exeter from scoring. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The centre back was at fault for gifting possession to Jack Aitchison at the end of the first half. He looked too relaxed on the ball, and soon found himself under pressure. Fortunately for the 27-year-old he had a teammate on hand to rescue the situation.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 6.5

The centre back was at fault for gifting possession to Jack Aitchison at the end of the first half. He looked too relaxed on the ball, and soon found himself under pressure. Fortunately for the 27-year-old he had a teammate on hand to rescue the situation. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
On the whole, it was another solid performance from James Husband, as he helped the Seasiders to their third consecutive clean sheet this year.

4. James Husband- 7

On the whole, it was another solid performance from James Husband, as he helped the Seasiders to their third consecutive clean sheet this year. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Some positive contributions from Andy Lyons in both attack and defence, including his deflected effort in the first half.

5. Andy Lyons- 7

Some positive contributions from Andy Lyons in both attack and defence, including his deflected effort in the first half. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Norburn’s main contributions came in defence, with the standout being a block at the end of the first half to deny Aitchison.

6. Oliver Norburn- 7.5

Norburn’s main contributions came in defence, with the standout being a block at the end of the first half to deny Aitchison. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Morgan played his role in Blackpool’s efforts in defence but just struggled to link things up to the attack.

7. Albie Morgan- 6

Morgan played his role in Blackpool’s efforts in defence but just struggled to link things up to the attack. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Like Morgan, Carey played his part in a strong defensive display but couldn’t create too much going forward.

8. Sonny Carey- 6

Like Morgan, Carey played his part in a strong defensive display but couldn’t create too much going forward. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolDevonShayne Lavery