Neil Critchley is expecting a tough test for Blackpool from Port Vale on Tuesday night at Bloomfield Road.

Andy Crosby’s side started the season with a 7-0 defeat to Barnsley, but have since gone on to knock Fleetwood out of the EFL Cup and beat Reading in the league.

Critchley believes people shouldn’t too deep into Vale’s opening day loss.

"The Barnsley game was a complete anomaly,” he said.

"If you look at the stats in the game and watched it- there was very little between the two teams, and that sounds ridiculous.

"For the first 20 minutes I thought Port Vale were the better team and Barnsley scored on the break- other than that they hadn’t really created any opportunities.

"The next two results have proven that was a bit of a one-off.

"They’ve beaten Fleetwood in the cup and then got a fantastic win against Reading in the league, where they kept a clean sheet.

"We know they’re tough opposition, who are hard to play against, but we want Bloomfield Road to be a tough place for teams to come this season.

"We want it to be somewhere they don’t look forward to coming to.

"We want to be full of energy, playing with intensity. We have to be responsible for everything that happens on that pitch, but if we bring a certain type of team, then we know the supporters will feed off that as well.