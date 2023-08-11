Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for the weekend

Blackpool have until 1st September to bring in more signings. The Seasiders have been busy on the transfer front since their relegation from the Championship.

They have won their first two games of the new season in all competitions. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One...

Barnsley reject bid

Barnsley have rejected a bid from Coventry City for defender Liam Kitching, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. The Sky Blues have offered £2.5million for the former Leeds United man but have been rebuffed in their first attempt to land him. He helped his current club reach the play-off final last term but they lost at Wembley to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton Wanderers man wanted

Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has emerged on the radar of Bristol City in the Championship, as per The Bolton News. He has been a key player for the Trotters over recent years and has made 73 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals. The Robins have identified the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Alex Scott following his Premier League exit to AFC Bournemouth.

Carlisle United land Reading goalkeeper

Carlisle United have sealed a loan deal for goalkeeper Jokull Andresson from fellow third tier outfit Reading. The 21-year-old has been allowed to leave the Royals to head up to Cumbria. He will compete with Tomas Holy for the number one spot at Brunton Park.

Lincoln City bring in loan defender