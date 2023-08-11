Neil Critchley believes Blackpool can go the distance in League One this season.

The Seasiders have won their opening two games in all competitions, and head to St James Park to take on Exeter this weekend.

Critchley states he is confident that his team can improve further as the campaign goes on.

“You can see evidence of the work we’ve done in pre-season, and as a coach that’s a pleasing aspect,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We’ve shown different sides of our game in the two matches, but we know we’ve got another tough test coming up.

“Exeter have had a great start. They’ve got some good players who can hurt you.

“Like any team in this division, if you don’t do the basics then you’ll get beat.

“We are going there in form, and we want to stamp our mark on the game from the first whistle.

“I’m always confident the team will improve and get better because of how we work.

“The way we work during the week and the way we look after every single player- it’s a tough season but I fully expect us to go the distance.

“We made seven changes the other night and I don’t think you would’ve really been able to tell.

“I’ve got a little bit of a selection headache. We put a lot of time and thought into the teams that we pick.

“You know I’m not afraid to change the team if I think it’s the right thing to do.

“We’ve got a busy schedule, beating Derby means we’ve now got another game at the end of the month, so we’ve got to make sure every player is fit and ready, and we’ve got to utilise the squad to keep us fresh.”

Critchley admits he’s loving his time back at Bloomfield Road so far, and is grateful for the support of the fans.

“I love being back, it feels like a natural fit to me,” he added.

"That cliche of coming back home- it’s so true.

“I love the connection and the support we get from all our fans.