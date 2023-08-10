Former Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod shares his views on Blackpool’s start to the new EFL season.

It’s been a good start. I was at the opening game, and in the first half they were fantastic.

They dropped off a bit after the break, and Burton came back into the game, but they still saw it out comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve shown that they can be a real force this season- they’ve hit the ground running.

Brett Ormerod (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

Coming down from the Championship, they’ve kept enough of the squad together, as well as adding some quality young players, so it’s looking good, it’s just about consistency.

It’s going to be a long season, and there’ll be ups and downs, but I saw enough in that first game to make me think they’ve got strength in depth and will go on to have a good season.

Neil Critchley knows the club and this league inside out.

He left for his own personal reasons, but now he’s back, and I’m absolutely delighted because his last spell was absolutely superb.

Shayne Lavery scored a brace in Blackpool's League One opener (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was as happy as anyone when I heard about his reappointment because I know the way he works and he’s a fantastic bloke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way he does things is unique- especially in this league, so I’m buzzing that he’s back.

I’ve always enjoyed watching Neil Critchley’s football teams play.

If the first couple of performances are a sign of things to come, then I’m really looking forward to this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obviously there’s been the Jerry Yates situation- he’s moved on now.

I wish him all the best, but it’s about the future of Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People forget when Jerry first came he struggled to score and had a bit of a confidence dip, but once he got up and running he never looked back.

I’ve liked Shayne Lavery as a player since Critchley brought him in a couple of seasons ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He looked sharp and bright in the Championship, so he’s certain to do that in League One.

He had a fantastic start to the season, with two great goals.

If Lavery can stay fit then he’s got a good chance of having a big season and scoring a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think they might look at more options up front to find a striker in the Gary Madine role, because I think that will provide a different option to what we’ve got at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under (Ian) Holloway we used to have plenty of options with the way we played.

There’s not too much needed, just a little tweak here and there.

You’re only as strong as your bench, and I look at Blackpool’s and there are some strong players on there, and then in Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) we’ve got one of the best keepers in the league.

I’m confident- and I said that before a ball was kicked.

I don’t think there’s anything to fear in this league, I’m very excited to follow them this season.

It’s started now, so the games come fast and furious.

Exeter this weekend is a long way away- I’m not going but I’ll be keeping tabs.