Blackpool are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Exeter City. They won 2-0 at home to Burton Albion on the opening day.

The Seasiders then saw off Derby County by the same scoreline last time out in the Carabao Cup at Pride Park. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Peterborough United striker wanted

Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga has emerged on the radar of League Two new boys Wrexham, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old, who is a former England C international, only made his move to London Road from Chesterfield permanent earlier this summer after his loan spell with the Posh last season. However, he is now wanted at the Racecourse Ground by the National League champions.

Reading land goalkeeper

Reading have signed goalkeeper David Button from West Brom on a free transfer. The former Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion stopped has penned a two-year contract with the Royals. He is an experienced stopper who has made 363 apearances in all competitions to date.

Exeter City loan out youngster

Exeter City have loaned out defender Harrison King ahead of their clash against Blackpool on Saturday. The youngster penned his first professional contract with the Grecians recently and has now been allowed to join non-league side Plymouth Parkway on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. His move is for an initial one-month basis.

Carlisle United eyeing more signings