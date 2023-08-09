Neil Critchley hopes Jake Beesley can show Blackpool exactly what he is capable of this season.

The striker scored a first half brace in the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory over Derby County in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Critchley believes Beesley’s performance at Pride Park will give him a confidence boost going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great for him because he had such a difficult season with injury last year,” he said.

Jake Beesley

“He’s desperate to prove himself.

"He’s a selfless player and suits the way we want to play.

"We’ve got to understand where he is in his career and his development- he’ll need a bit of patience and a lot of work on the training pitch, but he wants to do it and he’s desperate to do well.

"He’s a great guy and I’m delighted that he got two goals because that will give him a good confidence boost.

"I was part of the process that brought him to the club, so I’m a firm believer of what he is capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For various reasons he’s not had the chance to show what he is capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s now going to take a bit of time, but we understand where he is at and what he needs.

"I’m not expecting him to play every game, but we know when he’s fit and on form then he is a real handful.”

The victory over Derby saw the Tangerines book their place in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This competition gives you a chance to progress,” Critchley added.

"We’d love to go through a few rounds, and get a big team home or away.