Blackpool progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 victory over Derby County.

A first half brace from Jake Beesley helped Neil Critchley’s side to the win at Pride Park.

There were positives in both defence and attack for the Seasiders.

Here are some of the talking points:

A Beesley double

Beesley was on hand with a first half brace.

He was deadly in the box for his first, guiding a cross past Josh Vickers into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, his second was a gift, with the Rams making a howler at the back and leaving the striker with an open goal.

The 26-year-old’s attacking play was impressive and held the ball up well during his hour on the pitch.

As also seen with his contributions in the opener, he could very well be key for the Tangerines.

Possession football

Blackpool left the Rams well and truly frustrated with a dominant period of play ahead of half time.

The move saw the Seasiders string together a total of 54 passes, with the away fans celebrating each and every one.

As for the Derby supporters, they were left seething with the efforts of their side.

Critchley’s brand of football is certain the Tangerines are already enjoying, and is a big difference to what was on display last season.

Defensive strength

The game changed in the second half, with Blackpool required to do a lot more defensive work.

Derby did start to step up their game and ask more question; albeit to very little success.

Richard O’Donnell didn’t have to do much work in between the sticks, but that was mainly down to the players in front of him.

Callum Connolly in particular looked strong in the back three, while the two wide players tucked into defence well.

Both their positive play on the ball and their firmness when out of possession will be required throughout the campaign.

They certainly demonstrated at Pride Park that they are capable of managing matches and adapting to whatever is thrown their way.