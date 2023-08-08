Derby County 0-2 Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley reflects on the Seasiders' victory at Pride Park

Neil Critchley was pleased with the way Blackpool conducted themselves both with and without the ball in their 2-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

Jake Beesley scored a first half brace as the Seasiders booked their place in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Critchley’s side produced some strong attacking play during the opening 45 minutes, while defending resolutely after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were excellent in the first half, in and out of possession,” he said.

Neil Critchley

"The opening goal was really good, the second was fortunate with the way it happened, but we had a couple of opportunities to score more than two.

"In the second half, we defended really well- we were quite comfortable apart form a couple of chances.

"I’d just like to see us see the game out with a bit more possession, we turned the ball over a few too many times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To score two goals and keep a clean sheet, it’s been a good start for us.

"When we had to defend we did it very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ve got to be good in all areas of the pitch. I felt we had some great counter-attacking moments and were a little bit wasteful at times.

"We knew we would have opportunities to play if we were brave enough to do that.

"We’ve got good technical players who can keep the ball, and it’s about knowing what you’re doing with that possession because it’s got to be with purpose- which we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players have given me some nice team selection problems. The ones who came in acquitted themselves very well.

"We want to build on this momentum and go to Exeter and get something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of Blackpool players picked up a few bangs and bruises during the game at Pride Park.

"Jake (Beesley) has a gash on his knee, and Doug (Tharme) got a cut on his eye,” Critchley added.

"They’re warriors at both ends of the pitch but they’ll be fine- they’ll have stitches now.”