Blackpool progress in EFL Cup with victory over Derby County at Pride Park

Blackpool booked their place in the second round of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

Jake Beesley scored a first half brace, as the Seasiders made it two wins out of two at the start of the new season.

After a strong opening 45 minutes, Neil Critchley’s side had to work in defence after the break to see out the game.

Blackpool took the lead after only six minutes.

Blackpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Derby County

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cross into the box was neatly guided on target and past Josh Vickers by Beesley.

Shortly after, the Seasiders had a golden chance to double their lead.

Beesley did well to hold the ball up, before releasing Sonny Carey on the break.

The midfielder played the ball across the box to Owen Dale, who saw his shot saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s second of the evening eventually came just after the half hour mark, with a Derby error gifting Critchley’s side with a gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lack of communication between Callum Elder and Vickers saw the defender head past his keeper, leaving Beesley with an open goal to claim his brace.

Ahead of the break, the Seasiders nearly got a third.

After a period of dominance, where the Rams struggled to even get possession, a long ball from Richard O’Donnell found Beesley, who laid it off to Carey, with the midfielder just firing wide.

Following the restart, the Rams, who made three changes at half time, came close to pulling one back, with Martyn Waghorn placing an effort just past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side certainly stepped up a level throughout the second 45 minutes, with Blackpool called into a lot more defensive action.

Heading into the latter stages, substitute Kyle Joseph nearly marked his debut with a goal, after he forced Vickers into a strong save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Derby stepping things up, Blackpool’s victory didn’t look under threat, with a place in the second round now awaiting them.

VERDICT:

It was a solid display all round from the Seasiders.

During the first half they took full advantage of a below par Derby, with some fantastic attacking plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beesley was alert for the first goal, while the second was a gratefully accepted gift after Elder's error.

For a period before the break, the Rams couldn’t get the ball off the Seasiders, which provided the travelling fans with a lot of joy.

In the second half, it became a different type of challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby stepped things up, and Blackpool had to become resolute in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did the tough stuff well, but there’ll perhaps be some frustration about how they couldn’t replicate some of the good things they did going forward.

Nonetheless, they can be delighted with the way they managed the game, and saw out the victory.

With two wins out of two at the start of the new season, there’s plenty for the Tangerines to be positive about.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, James Husband (73’), Andy Lyons, Matty Virtue (80’), Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey (60’), Dominic Thompson, Owen Dale (73’), Jake Beesley (60’).