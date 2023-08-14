News you can trust since 1873
14 players linked with Blackpool this summer and where they are now including Derby County, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace - gallery

Blackpool have been active on the transfer front so far this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Blackpool have been linked with a whole host of players so far this summer following their relegation from the Championship last season. The Seasiders have been active since bringing back Neil Critchley and have until the deadline on 1st September to bring in more additions.

It has been a steady start to the new campaign for the Tangerines and they have picked up four points from their first two league outings against Burton Albion and Exeter City. Here is a look at the players who have been linked with Blackpool over recent times and where they are at the moment...

1. Owen Moxon

2. Scott Banks

3. Martyn Waghorn

4. Sam Cosgrove

5. Josh Feeney

6. Chris Francis

7. Kylian Kouassi

8. Zach Robinson

