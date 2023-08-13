Blackpool transfers: Birmingham City striker on radar, departed player eyed

Blackpool drew 0-0 away at Exeter City this weekend. The Tangerines remain unbeaten so far this season as they eye promotion from League One.

Neil Critchley’s side are back in action at home to Port Vale on Tuesday night. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker eyed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are being linked with a move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove before the end of the transfer window. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Seasiders are keen to lure him to Bloomfield Road before the deadline on 1st September to bolster their attacking options.

Cosgrove, who spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle last term, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Blues and is facing an uncertain future right now. He has also spent time away from the Midlands at Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon over recent campaigns.

Departed player wanted

Nixon has also claimed on his Patreon that Joe Strawn has emerged on the radar of Reading following his exit from Blackpool earlier this summer. The 19-year-old, who is a free agent at the moment, has been training with the Royals in a bid to keep up his fitness levels.