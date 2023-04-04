'It needs to be right': Blackpool's Jake Beesley opens up on year of injury hell

The striker underwent surgery in February and will be missing for the remainder of the season as a result.

Beesley has only made six appearances this season having missed the first half of the campaign with a fractured foot, which he suffered in pre-season.

Opening up on his injury hell, Beesley told Tangerine TV: “It’s been a frustrating one doing it after recovering and getting fit, but the recovery is going well. I’ve had surgery on it and the surgeon was really happy with how it’s progressing.

“I’m out of the boot soon and then it’s just about taking it from there.

“The first time it happened I probably ignored a few pains I had, because I was so desperate to come back and help the team.

“This time it needs to be right before I go any further, otherwise I’ll end up doing it again, which I don’t want to do.

“It’s been so frustrating, especially after the back end of last season where I’d like to think I made a decent impact. I wanted to build on that but I haven’t been able to. That’s life sometimes, you just have to get on with it.”

Despite being unavailable for selection, head coach Mick McCarthy has kept Beesley involved.

“Mick has been brilliant,” he added. “Him and TC (assistant Terry Connor) are top people.

“To be fair the old manager spoke to me a lot as well and involved me in a lot of conversations and meetings.

“But Mick has been great. I just hope he can do something on the pitch for us.”

Watching on from the sidelines being unable to help has been a particular frustration for Beesley given Blackpool’s perilous position inside the bottom three.

“It’s so much harder when you’re not able to do anything about it,” he said.

“You’re watching and you’re hoping the lads can produce something that is going to get us the points.

