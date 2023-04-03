How relegation run-in is expected to pan out for Blackpool, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town

Mick McCarthy’s men were well beaten at Deepdale on Saturday, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against their fiercest rivals.

The Seasiders remain four points adrift of Cardiff City, who make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Good Friday in what is simply a must-win game for the men in tangerine.

Lose that game and Pool will likely require a miracle to maintain their Championship status, with just seven games now remaining.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated to League One.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 23rd, six points adrift of Cardiff and Rotherham United outside the relegation zone.

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 42 points, one point above bottom side Wigan Athletic – who have been docked three points.

The Seasiders were well beaten in the derby at the weekend

Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town are still predicted to remain in the bottom three despite their recent upturn in form.

Elsewhere, Reading – who are widely expected to be hit with a six-point deduction – would still survive if their punishment is confirmed.

Should Blackpool finish on 42 points, it will be 18 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 85 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 99 (+51)

Sheffield United 87 (+31)

—----------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 79 (+28)

Luton Town 79 (+16)

Millwall 73 (+12)

Blackburn Rovers 71 (-1)

—----------------------------------------

Norwich City 68 (+12)

West Brom 68 (+10)

Coventry City 68 (+7)

Watford 65 (+4)

Sunderland 64 (+8)

Stoke City 64 (+12)

Preston 64 (-9)

Swansea City 60 (-3)

Bristol City 57 (-3)

Birmingham City 56 (-9)

Hull City 55 (-13)

Reading* 54 (-21)

QPR 49 (-26)

Rotherham United 48 (-15)

Cardiff City 48 (-17)

—----------------------------------------

Huddersfield Town 46 (-22)

Blackpool 42 (-23)

Wigan** 41 (-28)

*could be hit with a six-point deduction