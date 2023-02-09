Blackpool dealt Jake Beesley surgery blow as Mick McCarthy offers injury update ahead of Rotherham United

Mick McCarthy has revealed the striker has suffered another foot injury that required an operation.

It means Beesley won’t be available for the Seasiders between now and May.

Beesley has only made six appearances this season having missed the first half of the campaign with a fractured foot, which he suffered in pre-season.

It was initially thought the forward had just been left out and not registered, but McCarthy has confirmed he’s suffered another setback.

“Jake Beesley is injured, he’s been operated on,” he said.

Beesley has already endured an injury-hit campaign with the Seasiders

“You’ll have to forgive me, it was before me, but I know he’s had an operation. We won’t see him again this season, sadly not.”

Elsewhere, there’s still no news on the extent of the hamstring injury Charlie Goode picked up against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

“He’s gone down to Brentford to have scans down there because he’s their player when all said and done,” McCarthy added.

“He’s gone down there to see what extent it is and we’ll find out later. Hopefully it won’t be too bad but we don’t know yet, so there’s no point me speculating what’s going to happen.”

On a more positive note, Jordan Thorniley is fit and available despite being left out of the 18-man squad in midweek.

Jordan Gabriel is also nearing a return having featured for the development squad, but the likes of Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.

“Jordan Gabriel played on Tuesday and had half a game against Burnley. He came through it fine. If he’s fit he’s got a chance, but I’m not sure if 45 minutes constitutes being ready to play in the first-team, so we’ll see.