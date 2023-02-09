'If he does that': Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy reiterates message to Nottingham Forest loanee Josh Bowler

The 23-year-old was involved in both goals as the Seasiders fought back with 10 men to draw 2-2 with their relegation rivals.

After playing a role in Andy Lyons’ goal, Bowler went on to score the all-important 90th-minute equaliser with an emphatic close-range finish high into the roof of the net.

Bowler has previously played out of position in McCarthy’s first two games in charge in central midfield, where it’s fair to say he’s struggled with the defensive side of the game and looked short on confidence.

The veteran boss revealed Bowler would have to adapt if he wants to be a regular starter in his side going forwards.

“I told him if we’re not playing 4-3-3 and you can’t cut in off the right, then you’re going to have to find somewhere else to play, aren’t you?,” McCarthy said.

"It’s that midfield mentality, you run forward and you track back, you defend and you do all that.

Bowler applauds the Blackpool fans after Tuesday night's dramatic encounter

“I said to him ‘don’t let me leave you out of the team because you won’t do the other side of the game’ and for most part I thought he showed he can.”

But with McCarthy reverting to a back four against the Terriers, Bowler was able to play in a more natural position when he was brought off the bench during the second-half.

Alongside Lyons and Morgan Rogers, the Nottingham Forest loanee helped swing the game Blackpool’s way as they managed to salvage a last-gasp point that could prove crucial come When asked about Bowler’s influence, McCarthy said: “We know he’s got that.

“I know midfield is not his position, but I wanted to have a look at him because I’ve said to him ‘you should never be left out because of great ability, but there’s all the other things you’ve got to do as well’.

“If he does that, he gets to play for us.

“He’s had a hand in the goals, but there are 10 or 11 players out there who have run their nuts off to enable him to get that.