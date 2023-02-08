News you can trust since 1873
33 of our best fan pictures from Blackpool's dramatic draw against Huddersfield Town

A crowd of 11,164 witnessed Blackpool fight back with 10 men to claim what could turn out to be a vitally important 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Despite all the adversity, the tangerine faithful stuck with their team throughout the 90 minutes, providing non-stop, raucous backing from the terraces.

And they were rewarded late on as fan favourite Josh Bowler slammed home a dramatic last-minute equaliser.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures...

1. Backing

Blackpool fans stuck with their team from minute one to the last

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. 1

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. 2

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. 3

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

