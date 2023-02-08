33 of our best fan pictures from Blackpool's dramatic draw against Huddersfield Town
A crowd of 11,164 witnessed Blackpool fight back with 10 men to claim what could turn out to be a vitally important 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.
Despite all the adversity, the tangerine faithful stuck with their team throughout the 90 minutes, providing non-stop, raucous backing from the terraces.
And they were rewarded late on as fan favourite Josh Bowler slammed home a dramatic last-minute equaliser.
See if you can spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures...
Page 1 of 9