Who makes the cut and who has been left out of Blackpool's 25-man squad list

Mick McCarthy has only opted to name 21 players, leaving space for injured players to fulfil once they’re back available.

Jordan Gabriel, who is closest to returning from long-term injury, is the only absent player to be registered.

The right-back played 45 minutes for Blackpool’s development squad on Tuesday during their 3-1 defeat to Burnley and will now have an eye on making his return for the first-team.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson, who are also out injured, are all left out.

However, as recently suggested by McCarthy, they can be added back in and formally registered as and when they’re fit to feature.

Luke Garbutt, Beryly Lubala and Jake Beesley, who aren’t injured as far as we know, have all been left out.

Lewis Fiorini is bizarrely named as an Under-21 despite loan signings not counting. Charlie Patino, for example, counts as a senior player despite only being aged 19.

The Gazette understands this is merely an oversight on the EFL’s part and Fiorini is in the same boat as the other injured players, who could be added back in once they’re fit and available.

January signings Josh Bowler, Charlie Goode, Andy Lyons, Curtis Nelson, Morgan Rogers and Tom Trybull have all been included.

Sonny Carey counts as an Under-21 player.

Senior players

Josh Bowler, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Charlie Goode, Dan Grimshaw, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Gabriel, Andy Lyons, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Charlie Patino, Ian Poveda, Morgan Rogers, Dom Thompson, Jordan Thorniley, Tom Trybull and Jerry Yates

Under-21 players

Rob Apter, Harvey Bardsley, Sonny Carey, Jake Daniels, Zak Emmerson, Brad Holmes, Harvey Hughes, Alex Lankshear, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Owen Moffat, Jack Moore, Johnson Opawole, Will Squires, Joe Strawn and Tayt Trusty

Players left out

