First-teamers to feature for Blackpool's development squad in cup action against Burnley

Jordan Gabriel will get the chance to step up his recovery from injury tomorrow as he turns out for Blackpool’s development squad.

By Matt Scrafton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Stephen Dobbie’s side take on Burnley in their rearranged Lancashire Senior Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday afternoon.

The game takes place at Burnley’s training centre and kicks off at 1pm. All supporters are welcome to attend.

The Seasiders reached the last eight after a 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the first round of the competition.

First-team boss Mick McCarthy has revealed Gabriel is likely to play 45 minutes after recently returning to training.

If he comes through it unscathed, that would be a significant step forward for the right-back who hasn’t featured since the start of October.

The 24-year-old, who was ironically linked with a move to Turf Moor during the summer, suffered a meniscus tear in his knee in bizarre circumstances earlier in the season while he sat on a stool at home.

Stephen Dobbie's side will be looking to continue their impressive season.

Having Gabriel back fit and available would be a big boost for McCarthy, whose favoured wing-back system would suit the former Nottingham Forest man down to a tee.

Beryly Lubala has also confirmed he’s due to feature, writing on Twitter: “Looking forward to getting more minutes into my legs tomorrow.”

The forward’s last action also came for the development squad as he netted a brace in the 4-1 drubbing of Bolton in the Central League.

Brad Holmes was also at the double as Dobbie’s side went clear at the top of the Central League table with a comprehensive win against their nearest rivals.

