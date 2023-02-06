Mick McCarthy provides encouraging injury update on Blackpool quartet ahead of crucial Huddersfield Town clash

The defender missed the weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough with a hamstring strain he suffered in the recent trip to Watford.

But head coach Mick McCarthy has now revealed the 29-year-old is back in the frame to feature against Blackpool’s relegation rivals on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel is expected to play 45 minutes for the development squad on Tuesday in their game against Burnley.

If he comes through it unscathed, that would be a significant step forward for the right-back who hasn’t featured since the start of October.

The 24-year-old suffered a meniscus tear in his knee in bizarre circumstances earlier in the season while he sat on a stool at home.

Liam Bridcutt continues to train as he steps up his recovery from an achilles problem he suffered during the World Cup break.

Mick McCarthy's squad is beginning to look a little brighter

Lewis Fiorini, who hasn’t kicked a ball for the Seasiders since August, has also returned to light training although Blackpool are having to be careful with his recovery.

The midfielder, who is on loan from Manchester City, has still only made five appearances for the Seasiders this season.

Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, remains sidelined while Keshi Anderson is also out having suffered a thigh strain on his return to training last week.

With six games coming up in the space of just 18 days, McCarthy insists he’ll have no option but to rotate his squad in the coming weeks - so the sooner the injured players get back, the better.

“I’ll be very surprised if all the players that started the game (against Middlesbrough) will be starting every game,” McCarthy said.

“The games are coming thick and fast now and we’re going to have to spend a lot of time just recovering.

“Hopefully we get some of the injured lads back, that would help, but I’m going to have to rotate the squad definitely.”

The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways in their rearranged fixture against Huddersfield having not won in the league since October.