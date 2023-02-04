No new manager bounce for Mick McCarthy as Middlesbrough compound Blackpool's relegation fears

The Seasiders headed to the Riverside looking to kickstart their survival bid in McCarthy’s first league game in charge.

But in truth, three points never looked likely against a Middlesbrough side that sit third in the division and harbour faint hopes of catching Sheffield United in second.

As for Blackpool, they gave it a go - as they more often than not do - but there was a real gulf in quality between the two sides. Their possession stats of just 22 per cent also tells its own story.

The key moment in the game came when they were only trailing by 1-0, when Jerry Yates smacked a header against the crossbar.

Michael Carrick’s side instantly raced up the other end to double their lead through Chuba Akpom’s second goal of the game.

The result means Blackpool stay 23rd in the table, three points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday night’s momentous game against relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

The Seasiders are now without a win in their last 11 league games

McCarthy will be desperate to end Blackpool’s barren run which has seen them go 11 league games without picking up a victory.

The veteran boss handed a debut to Curtis Nelson as the defender came straight into the side following his recent arrival from Cardiff City.

The defender replaced James Husband, who missed out with the tight hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Southampton last week.

It was one of two changes McCarthy made to his side from that game, with Shayne Lavery also being drafted into the line-up in place of Ian Poveda, who dropped down to the bench.

There the Leeds United loanee was joined by the returning Gary Madine who missed out against Southampton with a sore back.

Dom Thompson was left out of the squad, while Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.

Boro, as you might expect, enjoyed all the early possession, but it was Blackpool who looked the more dangerous during the opening exchanges.

Shayne Lavery was picked out in the box by strike partner Jerry Yates after the latter had won the ball back in the Boro half, but the Northern Irishman couldn’t quite get the ball out of his feet to get a shot off at goal.

A minute later, Callum Connolly went close with a header from Charlie Patino’s crossed free-kick which goalkeeper Zack Steffen just about cleared ahead of Yates.

Carrick’s side hit back with a good chance of their own though on the 10-minute mark as Darragh Lennihan rattled the Blackpool woodwork.

The former Blackburn Rovers defender glanced a header over Chris Maxwell and onto his bar, with the ball then rebounding to Paddy McNair who somehow failed to force the ball over the line from only a few yards out.

The Seasiders were having to work overtime defensively though, with Boro dominating possession and looking dangerous with it to boot.

Maxwell denied Middlesbrough the opening goal when he did well to push away Riley McGree’s effort after the referee had contentiously waved play on despite Cameron Archer appearing to foul Charlie Goode.

Blackpool enjoyed a decent spell for a good five or 10 minutes, as they slowed the play down and helped quieten the home fans.

But just as the visitors were beginning to grow in confidence, that’s when Middlesbrough struck with a goal out of nowhere.

It was another innocuous one to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, with Chuba Akpom with seemingly nowhere to go as he received the ball on the left-hand side of the box.

But the striker had the time and wherewithal to pick his spot, cutting inside Callum Connolly before chipping Maxwell with a deft effort.

While it was a lovely finish from the Middlesbrough forward, it was another soft goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view just as it had appeared they were getting something of a foothold in the game.

The Seasiders did have the ball in the back of the net three minutes in the second-half but unfortunately it was ruled out for offside, the linesman raising his flag as soon as Yates rifled the ball home inside the Boro box.

The game soon resorted to type though, with Boro enjoying the lion’s share of possession and Carrick’s men peppering the 18-yard box and looking for openings.

Tommy Smith went close to adding a second for the home side when he rifled a half volley towards the top corner from the edge of the box, but thankfully for Blackpool Maxwell was able to fling himself across goal to push the ball clear.

The Seasiders came inches away from hauling themselves level just before the hour mark when Yates headed against the post from CJ Hamilton’s pinpoint left-wing cross.

Predictably, Middlesbrough made Blackpool pay for the miss just a minute later as Akpom doubled his tally with a smart finish after being slipped through on goal.

Blackpool didn’t let their heads drop, not immediately anyway, and almost reduced the deficit straight away but once again they were left to rue their poor finishing as Josh Bowler blazed over from Hamilton’s cutback.

We didn’t have to wait long for Middlesbrough to make it three though and once again it was another soft goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view.

A corner was glanced on towards the back post where Paddy McNair was left completely unmarked to tap home from barely a couple of yards out.

While Blackpool knew it was too little, too late, they tried in vain to grab a late consolation, with substitute Gary Madine nearly getting one only to be denied by Steffen after shooting on the turn.

Boro began to really enjoy themselves in the final stages as they hunted down a late fourth, but thankfully there was no more pain for Blackpool to endure.

TEAMS

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Giles (Bola), McNair, Lenihan, Hackney (Barlaser), Smith, McGree, Howson (Mowatt), Archer, Forss (Jones), Akpom

Subs not used: Roberts, Fry, Crooks

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Goode, Nelson, Hamilton, Trybull (Rogers), Patino (Dougall), Bowler (Madine), Lavery (Carey), Yates (Poveda)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Thorniley

Referee: Tim Robinson