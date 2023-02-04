Hearts defender and ex-Barnsley man Toby Sibbick addresses Blackpool's January transfer interest

It comes after the Seasiders had an offer, reported to be in the region of £600,000, rejected for the defender during the January transfer window.

Speaking publicly after the rejected bid, Hearts boss Robbie Nelson said Siddick “has a value” and that value wasn’t matched by the Seasiders.

Addressing the January speculation, Sibbick said: "It's nice because it shows your worth.

“It's nice to have interest from elsewhere but my mind was focused here. I just wanted to stay and keep playing.

“To be honest, it's just background noise. I'm at a good club, fighting for European places and we're still in the Scottish Cup. That's something we want to win this season so it wasn't really in my mind.

“I had conversations with the gaffer, but in my mind I just want to be here, keep playing games and keep developing.”

Sibbick previously played for Barnsley prior to his move to Hearts

Sibbick added: “The Championship is a very good standard but we are in a good place now.

“It would have been silly for me to exercise another option because I want to stay in the team and keep progressing as a player. I have more development in me and there is no better place to do that than here.”

The transfer saga took a bizarre turn when Hearts released a strongly-worded statement condemning Mick McCarthy for his comments on the speculation.

The veteran boss claimed Hearts perhaps weren't being entirely honest about the situation, suggesting they were speaking openly to drum up further interest in their player.

Hearts hit back, confirming Sibbick is not for sale and ironically claiming they prefer to conduct their transfer business in private.

The Scottish outfit finished their statement by saying: “We will not sit back and let the good name of Heart of Midlothian be besmirched.”

When asked for his reaction to that statement, Sibbick explained: “One of my friends messaged me saying: 'This has happened.' Then I saw the news.

“I came in for training the next day, spoke to Joe [Savage, Sporting Director] and the manager and they said they wanted me to stay.

"I said: 'Listen, I'm happy to stay and I enjoy being here.' It would have been silly for me to leave, especially given where we are at this moment.

“When Hearts put out that statement, I was on Twitter scrolling through and I saw my name and thought something had happened without me knowing. But they had just put it to bed and I spoke to my agent and said: ‘I’m in a happy place so no need to entertain any other offers’.

“I’m here, I’m happy, I’m playing, so I just want to see how well we can do this season. We are in third place just now and we still have the cup to play for. To have the air cleared quickly was nice.