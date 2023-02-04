Mick McCarthy issues Middlesbrough verdict as he prepares to take charge of Blackpool in the league for the first time

The Seasiders make the trip up to Teeside to face Michael Carrick’s side for what will be McCarthy’s first league game at the helm.

The veteran boss took charge of his first game last weekend for the narrow FA Cup defeat to Southampton, but it’s the Championship where McCarthy is looking to make an instant impact.

“Do you get a reaction? That’s what we’re looking for,” McCarthy said when asked about the bounce that can often happen when a new manager comes in.

“I thought the performance last week was alright, but it’s the reaction we need this week against a team that’s now in the top six and are flying and playing some really good football.

“Whether I believe in it or not, I hope we get one.”

The Seasiders face a Middlesbrough side that have certainly enjoyed an instant turnaround under Carrick.

Michael Carrick has taken Middlesbrough from 21st to third place in the Championship

Boro were 21st and floundering when the former Manchester United man took the job in October, but they’re now flying high in third place.

“They’ve got some good players first and foremost and play in a shape that obviously suits them,” McCarthy added.

“They’ve got good movement, they’re good at keeping the ball, getting up the pitch and pinning you in.

“They’ve got plenty of pace and size in the team as well, so they look to be an all-round good Championship team. They’re certainly proving to be that.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t get beat at Middlesbrough, to try and get something out of the game. That takes precedent over the cup game."

McCarthy was especially disappointed with the manner of Southampton’s first goal last weekend, as a free-kick was allowed to fly through the wall and past Chris Maxwell.

“I’ve not been working on a wall, I’m not going to start shooting at people from 10 yards and make sure it hits them,” he said.

“But they’ve got to make sure they stand strong, because that was ridiculous.