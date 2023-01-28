Blackpool exit the FA Cup to Southampton despite encouraging display in Mick McCarthy's first game

The Premier League side came out on top in this even affair at St Mary’s Stadium, booking their spot in the last-16 thanks to a Romain Perraud brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Seasiders ensured a nervy finish when Charlie Patino pulled a goal back, but they weren’t quite able to find that equaliser to set up a replay.

Patino ensured a nervy finish when he pulled a goal back

Despite the result, the 1,500 or so supporters that packed out the away end were pleased with what they witnessed, breeding optimism their side might be able to stave off relegation in the Championship - which is now their one and only priority.

Things could even have been different had Southampton’s Sekou Mara been shown an early red card for a late and reckless challenge on Chris Maxwell.

McCarthy decided to shake things up in his first game in charge by making five changes to the side that lost to Watford in Blackpool’s last game.

Andy Lyons, Ian Poveda and Jerry Yates all returned to the starting line-up, while debuts were handed out to new recruits Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull.

Poveda returned to the fold after missing the Watford game with a tight groin.

Marvin Ekpiteta missed out with a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him sidelined until the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Thorniley, Sonny Carey, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine also dropped out.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.

As for Southampton, Nathan Jones made eight changes to his side with his current priority to maintain their Premier League status, with the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United also on the horizon.

McCarthy’s side looked to have been dealt a setback before the game even got underway with Gary Madine, named on the subs’ bench, not taking part in the warm-up and Luke Garbutt taking his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool lined up in a 3-5-2 system, with Josh Bowler playing in a midfield three and CJ Hamilton and Andy Lyons as wing-backs.

After a pretty uneventful start, the Saints were lucky not to lose a man to a straight red card in the 11th minute.

Sekou Mara was the offender, recklessly going over the ball with his studs up as he attempted to charge down Chris Maxwell.

“VAR” was the chant from the Blackpool fans, but referee Craig Pawson only brandished a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having barely threatened, Southampton took the lead in soft fashion in the 22nd minute, as Romain Perraud’s close-range free-kick somehow found its way through the wall.

Maxwell appeared to be unsighted as the wall failed to do its job, leaving Blackpool’s keeper wrongfooted as the ball swerved past him and into the back of the net.

The Seasiders responded well to the setback though, almost levelling three minutes later when Jerry Yates was denied by veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Ian Poveda put the ball on a plate for him after being played through on the break, allowing Yates to take a touch to tee himself up before side footing towards the top corner, only for Caballero to superbly tip over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons was the next Blackpool man to keep Caballero busy, testing the former Man City man with a low effort which he got down well to save.

At the other end, debutant Charlie Goode made an important block to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi, who had been teed up on the edge of the box.

The home side began to turn the screw towards the half-time interval as they hunted down a second, with Blackpool not helping themselves by giving away the ball far too cheaply.

The game’s first opening of the second half came Blackpool’s way as Ian Poveda looked to pick out Callum Connolly in the box, but the defender - staying up from a corner - couldn’t quite get the ball under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve minutes into the second period, Poveda squandered a golden chance to get Blackpool back on level terms.

Yates caught Southampton napping, keeping the ball in play before setting Poveda free through on goal.

But, one-on-one with the keeper, Poveda inexplicably opted to chip Caballero, who was able to save the first shot before the Leeds loanee blazed wide on the follow-up.

A moment later, the Seasiders were dealt yet another injury blow when James Husband hobbled off to be replaced by Jordan Thorniley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints, who had barely threatened during the second-half, made Blackpool pay for Poveda’s missed chance as they doubled their lead just after the hour-mark.

Perraud was the man to get it, scoring for the second time, slotting home past Maxwell after being picked out in space inside the box.

Two almost instantly became three as Joe Aribo’s shot deflected off a Blackpool man and just wide, nestling high into the side netting.

Just as it looked like the game might be getting away from McCarthy’s side, Pool reduced the deficit with a cleverly-worked goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler fed Yates, who in turn picked out Poveda who showed intelligence to let the ball roll for Charlie Patino to tuck home.

McCarthy threw attacking options onto the pitch in an attempt to salvage a replay at least, with Sonny Carey, Morgan Rogers and Shayne Lavery among the changes.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the six minutes of added time, defender Goode playing himself up front and Maxwell coming up for a last-ditch corner.

But the Seasiders just weren’t able to find that all-important final touch, as they exited the cup despite a hugely encouraging display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Southampton: Caballero, Maitland-Niles (Walker-Peters), Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia (Diallo), Elyounoussi, Aribo, Orsic (Walcott), Mara (Adams), Edozie (Armstrong)

Subs not used: Bazanu, Salisu, Alcaraz, Ballard

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Goode, Husband (Thorniley), Hamilton, Trybull (Rogers), Patino (Dougall), Bowler (Carey), Poveda (Lavery), Yates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Thompson, Apter

Referee: Craig Pawson