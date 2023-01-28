Blackpool transfer target free to join new club after leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent

According to Football Insider, the Seasiders are in talks to sign the defender on a permanent deal.

It’s claimed Nelson, whose contract was due to run out at the end of the season, had a medical on Friday.

Prior to a potential move to Bloomfield Road being confirmed, Cardiff have officially confirmed the 29-year-old has now departed South Wales.

“Cardiff City can confirm that Curtis Nelson has today left the club by mutual consent,” the Bluebirds said in a statement.

“We'd like to thank Curtis for his efforts since joining the Bluebirds during the summer of 2019 and wish him all the best going forward.”

Despite being a relegation rival of Blackpool, it’s claimed Cardiff are willing to sanction a move before Tuesday night’s deadline rather than lose him for free in the summer.

Nelson is now free to join a new club after leaving the Bluebirds by mutual consent

The Bluebirds currently sit 21st, three points ahead of Mick McCarthy’s side who have a game in hand to play.

The Seasiders are known to be in the market for another centre-back after losing Rhys Williams last week, the 21-year-old returning to his parent club Liverpool.

Despite Charlie Goode arriving on loan from Brentford, Pool are still short on numbers in that area of the pitch given Marvin Ekpiteta is expected to be sidelined until the end of February with a hamstring injury.

Nelson has dropped down the pecking order at Cardiff this season after being a regular for three seasons following his arrival from Oxford United in 2019.