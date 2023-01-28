The veteran boss was due to be in the dugout for last weekend's crunch clash against Huddersfield, but that game fell foul to the frozen temperatures and had to be postponed.

Instead, the 63-year-old takes the Seasiders to St Mary's, where they face Premier League opposition for the second round running.

Blackpool caused something of a shock in the third round when they put Nottingham Forest to the sword, emerging with a 4-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Today they take on a Southampton side that are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League, but are performing well in cup competitions with the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United coming up on Tuesday night.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, January 28, 2023. It kicks off at 3pm.

Are there replays?

Yes. If the match is drawn the tie will be decided by a replay. The FA has confirmed replays remain in place up to and including the fourth round.

What prize money is at stake?

The Seasiders pocketed £105,000 for their 4-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the third round. Should they win again on Saturday, they will collect £120,000. The prize money increases to £225,000 in the fifth round.

When is the draw for the fifth round?

The draw takes place on the One Show on BBC One at 7pm on Monday. You can also watch the draw live on the FA’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Is it on TV?

No, the game has not been selected for live coverage. Highlights are available to watch on BBC One at 10.50pm on Saturday.

Is VAR in operation?

Yes. Because the fixture takes place at a Premier League ground, VAR will be used. The technology is not in operation at games hosted by clubs outside the top flight.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Marvin Ekpiteta misses his first game since suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat to Watford. According to Mick McCarthy, the defender is likely to remain out until the end of February.

There’s better news regarding Ian Poveda, who has trained and is back to full fitness after missing the trip to Vicarage Road with a sore groin.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.

Who is the referee?

Premier League referee Craig Pawson is the man with the whistle. The South Yorkshire official has taken charge of 21 games so far this season, dishing out 91 yellow cards but no reds. This will be the first Blackpool game he’s refereed since the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in 2013.

What are the latest odds?

Southampton: 4/9

Draw: 10/3

Blackpool: 11/2