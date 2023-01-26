Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of Southampton FA Cup tie as Mick McCarthy prepares to take charge of first game

Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first game as Pool boss as the Seasiders make the long trip to the St Mary’s Stadium for their fourth round tie.

Marvin Ekpiteta is out until the end of February with a hamstring injury, while Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.

“Anybody who was injured, is still injured and not available,” McCarthy confirmed.

"No-one has come and said ‘this fella is available’, so we’re still in the same position with the lads who were fit last week are still fit, thankfully.”

When asked if there is any timeframe for the longer-term absentees, McCarthy added: “I’m not going to lie, I’ve not been around all the injuries and tried to find out what’s wrong with them, it’s the ones that are fit and can play on Saturday who I’m really interested in.

“I’m not dismissing them (the injured players), but I wanted to get the fit lads together and get them going.

“I’ve spoken to most of them. Marv is still injured and he will be injured for a while.”

With the Seasiders slightly low on numbers, McCarthy also confirmed Rob Apter and Beryly Lubala – who have both returned from loan spells – are due to travel with the group.

In the FA Cup clubs are allowed to name nine substitutes, with Jack Moore, Will Squires and Tayt Trusty all featuring on the bench against Nottingham Forest in the last round.

“We’ve had 20 training, 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers, so we’ve got a good squad,” McCarthy said.

Pool are also likely to hand a debut to latest signing Charlie Goode, who could replace the injured Ekpiteta in the heart of the defence.

“He’s eligible for the game, which is great,” McCarthy added.

“He’s got experience and he’s been training with a Premier League side in Brentford. With the way they’ve been going that can’t be a bad place to be, I’m sure.