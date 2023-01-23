News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool move swiftly to replace Liverpool man by signing ex-Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United defender

Blackpool have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan until the end of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
The Seasiders have moved swiftly to strengthen in the centre of defence after Rhys Williams was recalled by Liverpool earlier today.

The 27-year-old arrives from Brentford, where he’s been deemed surplus to requirements having failed to make an appearance so far this season.

"It's good to finally get this all done and I'm looking forward to the second half of the season,” Goode said of his move to Bloomfield Road.

"Like any move, you're always pleased to finally have it confirmed, particularly as this is something that has been spoken about for a few weeks.

"I can't wait to get out there and help the boys as best I can over the course of the next few months."

Goode has made 20 first-team appearances for the Bees since joining from Northampton in the summer of 2020.

Goode is available to make his debut in the FA Cup at the weekend. Picture: Blackpool FC

In January 2022, he was loaned to Sheffield United after struggling for game time following Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League.

However, at Bramall Lane, he also struggled for game time and only made two appearances.

Goode came through the ranks at Harefield United before enjoying spells at Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon.

He earned a move to Scunthorpe United in 2015 before departing to Northampton on an initial loan after four seasons at Glanford Park.

The defender then departed for Brentford in the summer of 2020 after a successful spell with the Cobblers.

Goode becomes the first signing of Mick McCarthy’s tenure and the fifth of Blackpool’s January transfer window, following Andy Lyons, Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull.

According to the Seasiders, the centre-back is available to make his debut in the FA Cup this weekend, when McCarthy’s side take on Southampton in fourth round action.

Pool had been left down to the bare bones in the centre of defence following Williams’ return to Anfield, with Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley their only other specialist centre-backs.

Ekpiteta also picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury during Blackpool’s last game, the 2-0 defeat to Watford.

