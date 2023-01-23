On the positive side, it gives Blackpool's new boss valuable time on the training ground with his new squad ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Southampton.

Even with the Seasiders not being in action, it was still a fairly positive weekend with relegation rivals Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic all losing, while Rotherham United drew.

Nevertheless, McCarthy will know he’s got a big task on his hand to keep Blackpool in the division with 19 games to go – with his new side currently sat inside the bottom three, three points adrift of safety.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in 22nd, one place above their current position but still not enough to secure survival.

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 48 points, level on points with Rotherham United and with an identical goal difference – but it’s the Millers who are expected to stay up by the skin of their teeth.

Mick McCarthy has 19 league games to keep Blackpool in the Championship

Wigan Athletic, who have won just one of their last 15 league games, which came against Blackpool, are predicted to finish bottom, while Huddersfield Town have also been picked to finish in the bottom three.

Should Blackpool finish 48 points, it will be 12 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 48 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 93 (+38)

Sheffield United 87 (+32)

—----------------------------------------

West Brom 72 (+17)

Millwall 72 (+12)

Norwich 71 (+16)

Middlesbrough 71 (+13)

—----------------------------------------

Watford 71 (+9)

Luton Town 70 (+9)

Swansea City 68 (+9)

Sunderland 66 (+10)

Blackburn 64 (-9)

QPR 63 (-3)

Coventry City 62 (0)

Preston 62 (-8)

Stoke City 59 (-2)

Reading 59 (-15)

Bristol City 57 (-2)

Birmingham City 55 (-8)

Hull City 54 (-17)

Cardiff City 49 (-15)

Rotherham United 48 (-18)

—----------------------------------------

Blackpool 48 (-18)

Huddersfield Town 47 (-16)